Will Ferrell, Tina Fey on Super Bowl ‘Colbert’

Will Ferrell, Tina Fey and the duo Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele will be on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert following the Super Bowl Feb. 7. CBS chose The Late Show to occupy its plum post-Bowl slot; viewership for the NFL championship is expected to surpass last year’s 114 million on NBC.

Margot Robbie too is scheduled for the Feb. 7 Late Show; she co-stars with Fey in the film Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. Ferrell stars in Zoolander 2 and while Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele star in the action comedy film Keanu. The two helmed the Comedy Central sketch comedy series Key & Peele, and played a federal agent pair in season one of Fargo on FX.

Stephen Colbert debuted as host Sept. 8. Speaking about his new host at TCA in Pasadena earlier this month, Glenn Geller, CBS entertainment president, voiced his support despite ratings challenges. “He's the smartest guy in late night, who can deliver topical comedy and compelling interviews and has the gravitas when the moment calls for it,” said Geller.