'Wilfred' Renewed for Fourth and Final Season

FX has renewed Wilfred for a fourth and final season, which will move to new sister network FXX.

The renewal is for 10 episodes, down from the usual 13. It will join It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Legit, The League and Totally Biased With W. Kamau Bell on FXX's lineup.

The series debuted in 2011 to 2.55 million viewers, but has declined in viewership since. It's third season -- the first to air solo without Louie as its lead in -- averaged just 580,000 viewers.

Wilfred is based on the Australian series of the same name and developed for FX by David Zuckerman.

Zuckerman serves as executive producer along with Jason Gann, Reed Agnew and Eli Jorné; Rich Frank and Jeff Kwatinetz of Prospect Park; Randall Einhorn; and Joe Connor and Ken Connor of Renegade, producers of the Australian version of the series. Einhorn also serves as director. Wilfred is produced by FX Productions.