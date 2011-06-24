'Wilfred'Nets FX its Highest Comedy Premiere Ratings With 2.55M Total Viewers
It was a banner
night for FX as the premiere of Wilfred drew the highest premiere
ratings for a comedy in network history.
The first-run
airing delivered 2.55 million total viewers and 1.6 million in the 18-49 demo.
It was the number one comedy premiere for FX in total viewers, adults 18-34, women 18-49 and women 18-34. After an encore broadcast, the numbers jumped to
3.8 million total and 2.4 million in the demo.
The second season
premiere of Louie netted 1.6 million total viewers and 1.0 million
viewers in the 18-49 demo, up 42% for both from last season's premiere. The
encore telecast bumped up Louie's numbers to 2.4 million total and 1.6
million in the demo.
