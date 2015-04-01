Wiley Rein Cuts Staff

Powerhouse Washington law firm Wiley Rein has cut almost 50 staffers, including partners and support staff, according to various reports, including initially by legal blog Above the Law.

A source confirmed the cuts. They would not identify any of the individuals exiting the firm, but said it did not have a major impact on the communications practice.

Managing partner Peter Shields was not available for comment, but in a statement to the Washington Post he said: “As part of this process, and in response to changes in client demand in certain areas, we needed to take steps to ensure our professional and staff resources were aligned with our strategic and practice area goals,” which came after a year-long business review launched last year.

The Wiley in the firm's name is Dick Wiley, former FCC chairman. The firm's communications practice has populated the FCC with top staffers and commissioners and chairmen, including former chairman Kevin Martin. Former commissioner Robert McDowell joined the firm after his tenure and is considered a rising star in the practice.