Wiley Elevated to Executive VP at CBS

Bridget Wiley has been promoted to executive VP, current programs, where she will oversee the department that supports current programming for both CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Studios. Wiley will report to Glenn Geller, president, CBS Entertainment, and David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios, and will oversee creative affairs for all scripted series broadcast on CBS, and studio shows produced for other networks and streaming services.

Wiley succeeds Geller, who was recently named president of CBS Entertainment. She had been senior VP in the department since 2013.

In addition, Amy Reisenbach has been promoted to senior VP, current programs, where she will supervise all series produced by the studio for The CW, while continuing to work on shows broadcast on CBS. She will report to Stapf for series on The CW, and to Wiley for those on CBS.

“We’ve worked closely with Bridget and Amy for 10 years, and have watched them earn the respect and trust of creative talent and executives alike,” said Geller and Stapf. “They are smart, skilled, creative executives who provide insight and value to every show they work on.”