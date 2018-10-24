‘Wife Swap’ Back on CMT Feb. 28

Wife Swap will return on CMT Feb. 28. The spouse-switching show debuted on ABC, running from 2004 to 2010, and CMT announced a 10-episode season in March.

Building a Thursday winter programming lineup, CMT will debut Racing Wives, an hour-long unscripted series about the wives of top race car drivers, Jan. 3.

Season two of Music City premieres that same day. Wife Swap joins the Thursday block in February.

“We’ve created a stellar lineup of new and returning originals that are dynamic, sexy and fueled by the perfect mix of drama and comedy,” said Keith Cox, president of development and original programming for Paramount Network, CMT and TV Land. “Racing Wives offers a first-ever look inside the affluent and exclusive private lives of race car drivers. Music City is fiery and boiling over with raw emotion, and Wife Swap is a huge international hit that’s relevant now more than ever.”

CMT said fiscal 2018 is the network’s highest rated year since 2014 in terms of viewers 18-49 and women 18-49.

Racing Wives “offers a rare glimpse inside the opulent, eye-popping mansions and private planes that regally decorate the banks of Lake Norman, North Carolina,” in CMT’s words. The cast features sisters-in-law Ashley and Samantha Busch, married to Kurt and Kyle Busch.

The show is produced by T Group with executive producers Jenny Daly, Rob Lobl and Ben DeNoble.

Music City comes from Adam DiVello and follows a group of young adults “entering the next chapter of their lives while chasing dream of success, fame and romance in Nashville.”

Music City is produced by Done and Done Productions in association with Lionsgate. DiVello executive produces along with Kris Lindquist and Andrew Perry.

Wife Swap features two families from different walks of life who switch spouses and slowly learn to embrace their differences. It is produced by Banijay Studios North America with David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard, Ted Iredell, Perry Dance and John Platt the executive producers.

CMT is part of Viacom.