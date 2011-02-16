Wieser NamedCMO At Simulmedia

One of the

advertising industry's leading forecasters is taking a new job with a company

specializing in using set-top box data to target television audiences for

marketers.

Brian Wieser,

executive VP, director of global forecasting, at MagnaGlobal, is joining

Simulmedia as chief marketing officer. Wieser will also oversee a strategic

alliance between his new firm and his old agency aimed at fostering more

effective and efficient television advertising.

Working with

"MagnaGlobal and [parent company] Mediabrands should be a great opportunity to

introduce what Simulmedia is doing," Wieser said.

Simulmedia

uses set-top box data to help marketers reach more of their target audience by

identifying television inventory that is "underappreciated" because it doesn't

reach huge numbers of viewers in the traditional demographic targets.

"With the

advent of anonymous set-top data, you can now create better audience targets

and you more cost-effectively extend your reach" in ways that were not

possible before, such as finding viewers who like the work of a particular

actor, which would be valuable to a movie studio.

For Wieser,

the move makes him a player in the industry instead of a scorekeeper. "There's

a great opportunity to take all the work I've been doing and rather than

opining on how the industry could get from 6% or 7% growth every year, I can be

part of making it 7% or 8% or 10% growth, and I think that's pretty exciting."

Adding Wieser

to the team should help Simulmedia get more traction with marketers.

"Brian brings

a proven track record in generating actionable insights that successfully

inform marketing client and agency media strategies, as well as a deep

understanding of the media industry," says Jon Werther, president of

Simulmedia, to whom Wieser will report. "Brian has studied and understands

the power of data-targeted television advertising more than anyone else in the

world."

Working with

Simulmedia should provide benefits for Mediabrands as well.

"The

foundation of our organization is built on best-in-class tools and research,

client centric trading, and partnership," says MagnaGlobal President Elizabeth

Herbst-Brady. "We are, of course, very sad to see Brian go but are excited by

the prospects of continuing to work with him and Simulmedia and the results

that our partnership will produce for our clients."