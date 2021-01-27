WideOrbit, PremiumMedia360 Streamline Station Ad Instructions

WideOrbit and PremiumMedia360 said they have integrated their systems, enabling media buyers to send material instructions electronically to TV stations, ensuring that the right commercials run, even when last-minute changes are made.

Material instructions carry the details about which ad creative to run and when to run it. They have traditionally been conveyed back-and-forth via emailed PDFs, spreadsheets and other files, a process that has resulted in errors, the companies said.

The new automated electronic system streamlines the process at a time when advertisers are looking to target more specific audiences, run commercials on streaming OTT platforms and make dynamic, on-the-fly creative changes.

“As ad trafficking becomes more complex by the day, media sellers need to instantly access and act on Electronic Material Instructions, right from within the systems they already use to do their jobs,” said Eric Mathewson, WideOrbit founder and CEO. “Our integration with PremiumMedia360 provides local broadcasters and national networks crucial access to the material instructions data they need, improving efficiency while eliminating errors.”

WideOrbit has integrated WO Traffic and WO Network with PremiumMedia360. PremiumMedia360’s system ingests and transposes electronic material instructions directly from agency systems into the Electronic Material Instructions module for WO Traffic or WO Network.

Station users can access all trafficking information and deliver return confirmation directly from within the WideOrbit user interface and agencies have the same capabilities on their end through PremiumMedia360’s existing integrations with agency-side systems, including Mediaocean’s Spectra.

“Aligning over which ad creatives to run is amongst the most basic fundamentals of the ad business, and yet ironically it is historically one of the most difficult to get right,” added Cordie DePascale, chief strategy officer, PremiumMedia360. “Our partnership with WideOrbit helps provide the clear trafficking alignment that agencies and stations need, at a critical inflection point in the evolution of ad operations.”