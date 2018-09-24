WideOrbit Adds Executives to Advanced TV Ad Effort

WideOrbit has hired two new executives as it works to test new advanced advertising systems that comply with the TIP Initiative started by leading local TV station groups.

Tim Swift, formerly director of business systems & analytics at Bonneville International, leads WideOrbit’s integration initiatives as VP, platform services, a new position.

Toufic Mourbarak, previously chief technology officer at SintecMedia, was named VP, advanced TV. His portfolio includes development for ATSC 3.0, over-the-top and the TIP Initiative.

WideOrbit said it developed a Data API that enables data to be imported and exported in accordance with TIP’s draft interface framework, which is designed to streamline transactions for local TV stations and media agencies.

TIP--Television Interface Practices--is a consortium that includes Hearst Television, Nexstar Media Group, Raycom Media, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tegna and Tribune Media.

WideOrbit said it has developed an API for importing and exporting data between the WideOrbit trafficking system used by many stations and other systems.

The company said it recently collaborated with Nexstar on a successful test of the API.

“WideOrbit has been an active and aggressive supporter of the TIP Initiative from day one,” said Brett Jenkins, executive VP & chief technology officer at Nexstar Media Group, one of the founding members of the TIP Initiative.

“WideOrbit’s Data API development is exactly what the TIP Initiative was hoping to see in the marketplace. We believe it will greatly accelerate interoperability and innovation across our industry and we urge other industry participants to build further collaboration from system providers, buyers and sellers. The opportunity for our industry, agencies, brands and software providers is enormous and untapped,” Jenkins said.

“We understand that it’s vitally important for station groups to embrace flexible business models and systems to remain competitive against other media in the battle for ad dollars,” said Eric Mathewson, founder and CEO of WideOrbit. “That’s why we are delighted to work with the TIP Initiative and its member companies on solutions that will help them improve workflows and capture revenue from new channels and advertising partners.”