WideOrbit, 4C Add Social to Programmatic

Ad tech company WideOrbit said it is using social data from 4C to improve audience targeting in programmatic TV buying.

Through the partnership, 4C will help advertisers leverage social media engagement, affinity data and other data sets to identify the best placements for brands on broadcast TV and cable network inventory available through WideOrbit's WO Programmatic TV marketplace.

"Integrating 4C’s analytics with WideOrbit's programmatic marketplace delivers a quantum leap in TV audience targeting by introducing insights from social media to the buying process,” said Ian Ferreira, executive VP of programmatic at WideOrbit. “Collaborating with 4C is compelling because we can offer buyers the ability to build media plans that combine the high engagement of social media with the reach and impact of television.”

“Leveraging WideOrbit’s programmatic TV platform will help 4C further transform media buying by applying our advanced data science,” said Dr. Alok Choudhary, founder and chief scientist at 4C. “Integrating 4C’s multi-screen intelligence with WO Programmatic TV wit will empower brands to continuously optimize their media budgets by reaching the right audiences with the right messages at the right time.”