WICT Unveils Leadership Conference Lineup
Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) has unveiled the speaker/panelist lineup for its upcoming Leadership Conference Sept. 19-20.
The lengthy list includes two Cohens—David, executive VP and chief diversity officer of Comcast, and Sasha, Olympic silver medalist in figure skating.
There are a number of sports figures mixed in with execs and academics, with Paralympian Jean Driscoll and pro tennis player Vicky Duval rounding out the list.
There are a plethora of top cable execs including Abbe Raven, chairman emeritus of A+E Networks; Lisa Hook, CEO of Neustar; Catherine Frymark, senior VP, corporate communications for Discovery; and Michelle Rice, executive VP, content distribution & marketing for TV One, to name only a handful of the 50 names on the agenda.
The conference is being held at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York in association with Diversity Week.
