WICT Rocky Mountain Sets Annual Tech-Fest

The Women in Cable Telecommunications Rocky Mountain chapter has teed up keynotes, technology demos and panel sessions for its annual, day-long Tech it Out conference, set for Nov. 19 at the Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale, Colo.

The event will highlight women technology leaders and pioneers across the cable and telecommunications industry while also aiming to inspire more women to pursue careers in the field of tech and engineering (women hold just 26% of all tech jobs, per the American Association of University Women).

“For our industry, there is a critical business need right now of advancing our technology platforms with strong resources and leadership,” said Maria Rothschild, WICT Tech It Out spokesperson and executive director of national video deployment engineering for Comcast. “Women are the key to this initiative and Tech It Out demonstrates to both men and women how exciting the technology opportunity is today and in the future.”

