WICT Picks New Board Members

Women in Cable Telecommunications has announced its new board members and leadership.

Martha Soehren (Comcast University and Comcast) will serve her third, and final, year as chair, to be succeeded in 2018 by Marva Johnson (Charter) who was elected vice chair.

Angela Santone (Turner) will serve as treasurer and a member of the executive committee.

New at-large members are Karen Buchholz (Comcast); Lisa Hook (Neustar); Mary McLaughlin (Comcast); Judith Mills, (Mediacom); Michele Parks (Cox), Lisa Schwartz (Sundance Selects and IFC Films), and Alaka Williams, (Scripps Networks Interactive).

There will also be two at large members serving one-year terms, Marcy DeAngelis (Comcast), as Emerging Leader Designee, and Denise Gough (Scripps Networks Interactive), as Chapter Leader Designee.

A list of all the new and returning board members, with bios, is here.

WICT, with the help of companies including Comcast, Charter and Turner, provides professional development and other services to promote women in the media.