WICT Opens Touchstones Nominations

The D.C./Baltimore Chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications is accepting nominations for its annual Touchstones of Leadership awards.

The awards go to women executives who have "made a difference and a positive contribution in the cable and telecommunications industry, through leadership, vision, and dedication."

The deadline is end of day Aug. 22 and winners will be feted at a breakfast in Washington in October.

And the categories are:

The Geraldine B. Laybourne Fearless Award: "Be fearless and confident in your convictions as you take risks and bring others along."

The Glenn Britt Emerging Leader Award: "For demonstrating rising leadership in the cable community and a strong commitment to all WICT Touchstones, in word and deed."

The Inspire Award: "Inspire, and others will follow."

The Communicate Award: "Communicate with passion and poise, in writing and in-person."

The Connect Award: "Connect to your peers, your industry, and everything around you."

Nominations can be submitted here.