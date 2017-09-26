WICT, NAMIC Surveys: Women, People of Color Make Gains at Senior Management, Executive Levels

The cable industry added more women and people of color in senior level positions over the past two years, but turnover and promotion rates within the company ranks slid, according to new employment survey reports from Women in Cable Telecommunications and National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications.



According to the findings of theWICT’s PAR Cable Telecommunications Industry Diversity Survey andNAMIC’s AIM (Advancement Investment Measurement) Workforce Study—which were revealed Tuesday morning (Sept. 26) during a joint WICT and NAMIC Town Hall meeting—women increased their ranks within executive and senior levels by 5.5% sincethe last survey, in 2015. According to the 2017 survey, women are being recruited at higher rates than men and promoted at near equal or higher rates.



On the downside, the turnover rate for women is higher than for men at every level, but it has improved since 2015.



