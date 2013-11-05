WICT Names New CFO

James Cardillo, former CFO of the Republican National Committee, has joined Women in Cable & Telecommunications as executive VP and CFO.



He will be responsible for finance and technology for WICT, which provides for professional development for women in the industry. Cardillo is a CPA and former senior accountant at Price Waterhouse.



In addition, Talton Gibson, VP of communications for WICT, has been named senior VP. Gibson heads up marketing, branding and public relations for WICT.



"We are very excited to welcome Jim to WICT and utilize his 20-plus years of experience in financial and IT management," said WICT President Maria Brennan. "Talton has made a remarkably strong impact during his tenure at WICT raising all levels of external communications."



WICT has almost 10,000 members, according to the group, and counts Comcast/NBCU, Time Warner Cable, Turner, and Suddenlink as key supporters.