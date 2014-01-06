WICT Names New Board Members

Women in Cable Telecommunications has named new and returning members of its board of directors.

Mary Meduski of Suddenlink Communications continues as chair, while Martha Soehren from Comcast, has been elected vice chair.

Board members Sandy Howe (ARRIS), and Kelly Regal (Turner Broadcasting System), were named to the board's executive committee.

Newly elected at-large members are Sandra Kapell (Cablevision), Ellen Kroner (AMC Networks), Kathleen O'Reilly (Accenture), and Leigh Woisard (Cox Communications).