WICT Names Global Board

Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) has picked its leadership for 2019.

WICT Wednesday (Jan. 9) announced its global board of directors.

Marca Johnson, VP state and government affairs, for Charter, remains chair; Sandy Howe, EVP and president, Americas, for Technetix, was elected vice chair, moving up to chair next year.

Catherine Bohigian, EVP, government affairs, for Charter, and Jen Neal, EVP, marketing, E! Entertainment, are joining the executive committee.

Newly elected at-large directors are Karen Bennett, EVP and chief human resources officer, at Cox Communications; Morgan Bondon, VP, sales, Cisco; Rhonda Crichlow, SVP and chief diversity officer, Charter; Lauren Dolan, VP, global talent and organization, Liberty Global; Jodi Friedman, account VP, business services, ARRIS; Sloan Kennedy, VP, domestic network distribution and director, affiliate sales, HBO; Peri Shamsai, managing Director, Accenture; and Michelle Strong, SVP, Content Distribution, A+E Networks.

Fernanda Merodio, senior director, distribution, Hemisphere Media Group, will serve a one-year term as chapter leader designee.

