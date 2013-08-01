WICT Names Abbe Raven 'Woman of the Year'

Women in Cable Telecommunications named Abbe Raven, president and CEO of A&E Networks, as the recipient of its 2013 Woman of the Year award, the organization said in a statement. WICT also announced the recipients of its Woman to Watch award, Bernadine Han, vice president of news and local programming at Time Warner Cable, and Marjorie Kaplan, group president of Animal Planet, Science Channel & Velocity, at Discovery Communications.

The awards will be presented during the WICT Touchstones Luncheon on Oct.7 at the New York Marriott Marquis, in conjunction with the annual WICT Leadership Conference and during Cable's Diversity Week. The WICT Touchstones Luncheon is sponsored by WE TV.

"We are extraordinarily proud to award Abbe Raven, Bernie Han and Marjorie Kaplan with WICT's highest individual honors, Woman of the Year and Woman to Watch, in recognition of their significant contributions to the cable industry," Maria E. Brennan, CEO of WICT, said in a release.

