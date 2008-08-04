WICT Names 2008 Accolade Award Winners

Women in Cable Telecommunications named some of its 2008 Accolade Award winners.

Cox Communications senior vice president Jill Campbell was named Woman of the Year; Comcast Spotlight senior VP, marketing and communications Vicki Lins and TLC president and general manager Eileen O’Neill were named Women to Watch; ESPN was the winner of Best Documentary/Biography for Fugees Family; and Lifetime Television won for Best Drama/Musical/Variety/Comedy for Army Wives.

Best Programmer and Operator (Cox has had something of a lock on the latter award) will be named in November, when WICT holds its annual benefit dinner (Nov. 20) in Washington, D.C.