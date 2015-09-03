WICT D.C./Baltimore Chapter Names New Touchstone Winners

The D.C./Baltimore chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications has named the five 2015 recipients of its Touchstones of Leadership Awards, five women honored for their impact on cable at the local and regional levels.

The awards go to women executives who have "made a difference and a positive contribution in the cable and telecommunications industry, through leadership, vision, and dedication."

The 2015 honorees are: Julia Rao, CFO, National Geographic Channels (Geraldine B. Laybourne Fearless Award); Elizabeth Hillman, SVP, communications, for Discovery (Communicate Award); Alice Daugherty, VP, regional project management office, Comcast (Connect Award); Trish Johns Scanlon, VP, creative services, Travel Channel (Inspire Award); Cinnamon Rogers, VP, government relations, Time Warner Cable (Glenn Britt Emerging Leader Award).

A sixth award will be going to a woman power player yet to be named, a public service award that will be announced later.

The awards will be given out at the annual PowerBrokers Breakfast Oct. 6 at the Pavilion at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington. Travel Channel's Samantha Brown will return for a second year as host of the event.