WICT Chapter Names Touchstone Winners

The Washington/Baltimore chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) has named nine honorees for its Touchstones of Leadership Awards, which will be given out at the PowerBrokers Breakfast Oct. 5 at the National Press Club in Washington.



The goal of the event is to raise awareness of the impact of women on the industry.



The honorees are Monica Lucero, SVP, TeamPeople, who will receive the Geraldine B. Laybourne Fearless Award; Marty Dominquez, VP of marketing at C-SPAN, the Inspire Award; Aimee Metrick, VP, communications, Comcast, the Communicate Award; Susan Fox, VP, government relations, Walt Disney Co., the Connect Award; Donna Rattley, VP, government affairs, Comcast, the Know Yourself Award; Kathryn Falk, VP, Cox Communications, the Catalyst Award; Sharon Alston, VP, human resources, TV One, the Listen Award; and Kelly Kane, VP, Discovery, the Glenn Britt Emerging Leader Award.



Getting the Outstanding Public Service Award is Marlene Dortch, secretary, FCC.