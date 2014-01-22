WICT Announces Call for Betsy Magness Leadership Institute Applications

Women in Cable Telecommunications announced on Wednesday that it will be accepting applications for the 30th and 31st classes of the Betsy Magness Leadership Institute (BMLI) from Jan. 23 to Feb. 28.

The BMLI program, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2014, is open to senior-level women in the industry. Those accepted take courses designed to sharpen leadership skills.

"The Betsy Magness Leadership Institute continues to be WICT's flagship program, elevating women leaders in the cable and telecommunications industry. This customized professional development opportunity for senior-level women has helped enable graduates to lead multiple teams and their companies to even greater levels of success," said Christina Vergara, WICT's VP, education and program development.

Maria Brennan, president & CEO of WICT, added: "Now in its 20th year, BMLI continues to gain strength and support from the cable community as more women leaders complete the program and move up the ranks in our industry. We look forward to celebrating BMLI's landmark anniversary in conjunction with WICT's 2014 Leadership Conference and Diversity Week in New York this fall."

Time Warner Cable will serve as premier sponsor of BMLI Classes 30 and 31 with Suddenlink Communications acting as a supporting sponsor and Speakeasy, Inc. as the program's industry sponsor.

For more information visit wict.org.