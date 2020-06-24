‘Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks’ on Nat Geo June 28

A new season of Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks starts on National Geographic June 28. A 90-minute episode starts season seven.

“In the unforgiving waters off the coast of the Outer Banks, an elite group of bluefin tuna captains will risk it all to come out on top in the search for ‘blue gold,’” said Nat Geo.

Seven returning captains do battle on the seas, including Dave Carraro, Grey Mayer, Bobby Earl and Nick Gowitzka.

Wicked Tuna is produced for National Geographic by Pilgrim Media Group. For Pilgrim Media Group, executive producers are Craig Piligian and Mike Nichols. For National Geographic, executive producer is Chris Kugelman. VP of production is Matt Renner and Geoff Daniels is executive VP, global unscripted entertainment.