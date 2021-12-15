‘Why Women Kill’ Gets Season Three on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has ordered season three of anthology series Why Women Kill. Marc Cherry created the show. The first two seasons are on Paramount Plus.

“Why Women Kill explores the intricate lives of its female characters with a style, charm and dark humor only Marc Cherry can provide,” said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount Plus original scripted series. “We’re so excited that the audience for the series continues to grow, with the second season of Why Women Kill ranking within the top 10 series on Paramount Plus in terms of both overall engagement and new subscriber acquisition. We can’t wait to share the new cast of riveting, scandalous characters Marc Cherry has created when the series returns for its third season.”

Cherry previously created Desperate Housewives.

Season two premiered in June. The cast featured Allison Tolman, Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario and Veronica Falcón and Nick Frost. Set in 1949, it explored “what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.”

Why Women Kill is produced by CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios. Season two was executive produced by Marc Cherry alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, Marc Webb, Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo and David Warren.

The show began in 2019 on CBS All Access. The first season detailed the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. ■