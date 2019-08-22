CBS All Access Offers ‘Why Women Kill’ Pilot For Free

CBS All Access has put the premiere episode of drama Why Women Kill on YouTube for all to access. The show is about a house in Pasadena, where a trio of couples lives in the ‘60s, the ‘80s and in present day. Each couple sees the woman dealing with her husband’s infidelity.

Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste play the cheated upon wives.

The show premiered on CBS All Access Aug. 15. There are 10 episodes.

Marc Cherry created Why Women Kill. He executive produces along with Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo of Imagine and Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis of Acme Productions. Marc Webb also executive produces Why Women Kill and directs the pilot and another episode.

Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios produce the show.