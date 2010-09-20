Why theTV Grid StillMatters

The DVR is going to end television as we know it, even

as just a transitional technology until we move to a completely

on-demand world. The idea of network schedules, if

not networks themselves, will disappear into irrelevance.

New programming from content creators will become

available at a certain time every week, but viewers will

just call it up whenever and however it fi ts into their lives.

That may be a glimpse at one scenario, but for the multibillion-

dollar broadcast television industry, that possibility

lies somewhere in the distant future. The network scheduling

chiefs still have their jobs, and their infl uence. With

competition—and fragmentation—at an all-time high, billion-

dollar annual programming budgets and an advertising

marketplace always looking for a better return on

investment, scheduling has never been more important.

So, as the fall season kicks off in earnest this week while

the networks look to keep the gravy train on the tracks for

one more year, here is why the schedule looks the way it does.

It’s Still the Live Viewing, Stupid

Yes, DVR penetration is growing; Nielsen puts it

at 37%, up more than 50% over 2008. But that

still leaves more than 60% of the viewing audience

watching programs live and (presumably)

watching commercials, which is ultimately what

pays the bills.

“The majority of television viewing is still

done the old-fashioned way,” says Preston Beckman,

executive VP of strategic program planning at Fox. “That’s obviously evolving. I don’t

know if it’s going to go away in the near future

because we still have to ! gure out what’s a hit

and what’s not a hit. And that’s still dependent

on ratings. We live in a very insulated world out

here, so we think everyone consumes media the

way we do. It still seems that come May when

we get in that scheduling room, all the sudden

everybody starts thinking it matters.”

Madison Avenue also apparently still believes in the power of live television. This year’s upfront

haul at the broadcast networks may not be

back at pre-recession levels, but at $8.6 billion,

it was nevertheless up 6% over last year.

“Don’t forget, there’s a huge ad market still

out there,” says Kelly Kahl, senior executive VP

of CBS Primetime. “Content is still king, but we

still have a heck of a good business selling ads

during the shows.”

Yes, Lead-Ins Still Matter

For all of the lip service paid to the empowering

effects of time-shifting technology and the itchy

remote thumb, the Nielsen numbers show that

television is nevertheless still a passive medium

for many. As in the days of only a few networks

when viewers had to get up from the couch to

change the channel, schedulers still exploit this

by building “" ow” through a night of primetime

programming with compatible lead-ins for new

shows to spur sampling.

CBS is relocating The Big Bang Theory, TV’s

top-rated comedy in the 18-49 demographic, to

8 p.m. Thursday, leading into the new William

Shatner vehicle $#*! My Dad Says. Raising Hope

will get the plum post-Glee slot at 9 p.m. Tuesday,

and Fox executives are hopeful that viewers

will stick around for 9:30 p.m. comedy Running

Wilde. NBC will give new comedy Outsourced the

post-Office slot Thursday at 9:30 p.m. And ABC

is putting Detroit 1-8-7 behind Tuesday’s Dancing

With the Stars results show.

“We still look at flow,” says Jeff Bader, executive VP of planning, scheduling and distribution

at ABC. “Shows still get the majority of their audience

from their lead-in. That hasn’t changed.”

Protecting Your Own



As networks are producing or co-producing

more of their content at in-house studios with

an eye toward syndication, back-end and international

revenue potential, nurturing these programs

fundamentally impacts scheduling.

Of the seven new shows on ABC’s fall schedule,

four of them—No Ordinary Family, Detroit 1-

8-7, My Generation and Body of Proof—are from

ABC Studios. CBS Television Studios not only

produces the NCIS and CSI franchises, but also

The Good Wife and new series Hawaii Five-O, The

Defenders and Blue Bloods. On Fox, Lone Star and

Raising Hope are from 20th Century Fox Television.

And Universal Media Studios is behind

Law & Order: Los Angeles, Outlaw and big-budget

thriller The Event. It is no coincidence that the

shows getting the most marketing muscle from

each network are on this list.

Scheduling, according to CBS’ Kahl, “is really

about being a guardian of these assets. [It’s]

a lot about helping get these assets to a mature

point where they can get into syndication, be

distributed internationally. We can have great

success as long as you can get your content to

a critical mass where it becomes desirable.”

Nets Still View Each Other as

Main Rivals



Despite the proliferation of content and the

broadcast networks’ waning share of the

collective viewing audience, as crazy as it

may sound, they still view each other as the

prime—if not only—competition. That’s because,

summer phenom Jersey Shore and a few

other exceptions notwithstanding, the biggest

shows on TV are still on the broadcast networks:

American Idol, Dancing With the Stars,

Grey’s Anatomy, House, NCIS, Two and a Half

Men, The Big Bang Theory.

“The other broadcast networks are still your

biggest competitors,” Kahl says, “because they

are still the biggest impediment for you getting

a large audience for your shows.”

That said, executives still claim that their paramount

priority is putting their own best foot

forward—and hoping the competition crashes

and burns on its own. “What I’ve learned during

almost 20 years of scheduling is if you react

to the other networks, you generally do the

dirty work for them,” Fox’s Beckman says. “It

becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Let’s Try Premiere Week—

One More Time



The controlled madness of launching dozens

of new shows as well as season premieres of

favorite returning series has been oft-debated.

Last season, NBC launched its Jay Leno-heavy

primetime schedule early in hopes of getting

a jump on the competition. And The CW has

traditionally debuted its new shows before the

crush of premiere week.

But this year, the Big Four English-language

broadcast networks are going back to the scrum,

launching the overwhelming majority of new

and returning shows this week. And while this

post-Labor Day embarrassment of riches generates

copious buzz and higher-than-average tunein,

even those doing it aren’t convinced it’s the

right move. Clearly, if opening numbers across

the board are down, look for the networks to

scatter again at launch time next fall.

“Does it make sense to launch 20-plus new

shows simultaneously? No,” says Mitch Metcalf,

NBC’s executive VP of program planning

and scheduling. “But the question is, what’s a

reasonable number? Viewers want to see new

shows and they want to see their favorite returning

shows, but they certainly don’t want to

be overwhelmed.”



E-mail comments to

mguthrie@nbmedia.com

and follow her on Twitter: @MarisaGuthrie