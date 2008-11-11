Whoopi Goldberg Signs Development Deal With Discovery

Whoopi Goldberg’s Whoop Inc. has signed a programming and development deal with Discovery Communications’ Emerging Networks Group. Under the deal, the View co-host and her producing partner Tom Leonardis will develop new programming concepts for The Science Channel and Investigation Discovery with the guarantee that at least one will get a green light.

“Since I’m really curious about the world, what better place for Tom and me to exercise this interest than at Discovery,” said Goldberg, announcing the deal. “This partnership opens up a whole new world for us and we’re thrilled to be in business with Science Channel and ID.”

Discovery says that the agreement is part of its efforts to attract top-caliber talent to its Emerging Networks Group.

Whoop Inc. produced the short lived NBC sitcom Whoopi, as well as Lifetime’s Strong Medicine, which ran for six seasons on the cable network.