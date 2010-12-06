'Whole Truth' Pulled From ABC Schedule

ABC has pulled cancelled drama The Whole Truth from its December schedule, with no word as to

whether the remaining seven episodes will air, a network spokesperson said.

The legal drama was cancelled in October, and last week's

episode earned a lowly 0.9 rating with adults 18-49 and only 3.6 million

viewers.

In its place Wednesdays at 10 p.m., the network will run

repeats of other series and a re-airing of the CMA Country Christmas special

until new Shonda Rhimes medical drama Off

the Map premieres Jan. 12.