'Whole Truth' Pulled From ABC Schedule

By

ABC has pulled cancelled drama The Whole Truth from its December schedule, with no word as to
whether the remaining seven episodes will air, a network spokesperson said.

The legal drama was cancelled in October, and last week's
episode earned a lowly 0.9 rating with adults 18-49 and only 3.6 million
viewers.

In its place Wednesdays at 10 p.m., the network will run
repeats of other series and a re-airing of the CMA Country Christmas special
until new Shonda Rhimes medical drama Off
the Map premieres Jan. 12.