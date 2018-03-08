Who Watches Awards Shows Anyway? How Viewership Overlaps Between the Oscars and other Tentpoles

With awards season officially wrapping up on Sunday after the Oscars, B&C partnered with Inscape, the TV measurement company with glass-level data from a panel of more than 8 million smart TVs and devices, to take a look at viewer trends across some of the biggest awards broadcasts.



In short, there’s a lot of overlap between households that tuned in for the Golden Globes (broadcast on NBC on Jan. 7), the Grammys (CBS, Jan. 28) and the Oscars (ABC, March 4). Those who watched the Golden Globes were most likely to watch another awards show, and specifically, Inscape found that:

70% of the households that watched the Golden Globes also watched the Oscars or the Grammys.

50% of the households who watched the Grammys also watched the Oscars or the Golden Globes.

46% of the households who watched the Oscars also watched the Grammys or the Golden Globes.

11% of the households who watched any of them watched all three.

Households in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Florida and California were more likely to watch all three broadcasts, while those in Kansas tuned into the Golden Globes at a higher rate. Location was more evenly distributed between the Grammys and Oscars, although New York and California overall are definitely home to many of these viewers.



Here are the heatmaps detailing viewer location (the darker the color in the graphics, the more households were tuning in, with the baseline normalized by each state’s population).