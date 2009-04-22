‘Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?' Returning To ABC

ABC is bringing back Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? for a two-week run this summer, the network says.

Regis Philbin will reprise his role as host of the game show, which first debuted on ABC in 1999.

ABC is stripping the series for two weeks this August, airing new episodes at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday August 9 through August 23.

While it was canceled on ABC in 2002, Millionaire has lived on with a syndicated version of the show, hosted by Meredith Vieira.

The show re-entered the zeitgeist recently thanks to Slumdog Millionaire, the Oscar-winning film about a contestant on the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?