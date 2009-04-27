WHO Partners with 'Des Moines Register'

Local TV's WHO Des Moines is partnering with Gannett's Des Moines Register newspaper to better cover the central Iowa market. WHO will provide video, aerial photography and weather information to the Register and its Website, while the Register's reporters and columnists will appear on WHO.

"The biggest winner in this agreement will be central Iowa news and information consumers," says WHO Regional Vice President and General Manager Dale R. Woods. "We discovered the strengths of Channel 13 News and those of The Des Moines Register complement each other very well and will create fuller, richer content on all our platforms."

"This is simply about allowing central Iowans more choice for accessing Register coverage and content and making that convenient and flexible to suit their lifestyle, said Des Moines Register President/Publisher Laura Hollingsworth.