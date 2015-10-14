Whitlock Rejoins Fox Sports With J.School Digital Site

Sportwriter Jason Whitlock returned to Fox Sports from ESPN where the digital property devoted to racial issues never got off the ground.

Fox Sports is developing a digital property called j.school as an outlet for Whitlock’s work.

Whitlock made the announcement in a column entitled The Explanation 2.0: Still Undefeated on j.school. He also appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports 1.

“Jason Whitlock has been a prominent voice covering all areas of our culture with thought-provoking commentary for 25 years,” said Fox Sports President, National Networks Jamie Horowitz. "At FS1, we are consistently looking for people with perspectives who are independent, original and fearless. Jason's columns, podcasts and work on PTI have offered fans new ways to look at the sports world. We are eager to add his voice to FS1.”

At Fox Whitlock plans to launch a podcast and a FS1 show in which he will be a prominent contributor is being developed to launch in the first quarter of 2016.

Whitlock twice worked for ESPN. He had a six-year stint from 2000 to 2006, writing a weekly column for ESPN.com and frequently contributing to its studio shows including guest-hosting Pardon the Interruption. Whitlock left Fox Sports to return to ESPN in August 2013 to help develop Undefeated, a website about race.

.Whitlock has been a sportswriter for 25 years. He was a general-interest sports columnist for the Kansas City Star from 1994 to 2007 after writing for the Bloomington Herald-Times, Charlotte Observer and Ann Arbor News. He’s also written for Playboy Magazine, Vibe Magazine and The Sporting News.