'White Queen' Matches 'Da Vinci's Demons' Premiere
The premiere episode of the new Starz limited series The White Queen drew 2.1 million viewers
over multiple airings the weekend of Aug. 9-11, according to Nielsen live plus same day
ratings provided by the network.
White Queen aired
as a special sneak preview on Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. following the Magic City series finale, then
officially premiered on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. The 2.1 million gross viewers put it on par
with the premiere weekend launch of Da Vinci's Demons
in April.
An additional 500,000 viewers watched the episode during
repeat airings on sister network Encore. The series also drew the strongest
share of female viewership ever for a Starz original, with women making up
nearly 60% of the audience.
Future episodes of the 10-part White Queen will air on Saturdays at 9 p.m.
