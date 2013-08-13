'White Queen' Matches 'Da Vinci's Demons' Premiere

The premiere episode of the new Starz limited series The White Queen drew 2.1 million viewers

over multiple airings the weekend of Aug. 9-11, according to Nielsen live plus same day

ratings provided by the network.

White Queen aired

as a special sneak preview on Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. following the Magic City series finale, then

officially premiered on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. The 2.1 million gross viewers put it on par

with the premiere weekend launch of Da Vinci's Demons

in April.

An additional 500,000 viewers watched the episode during

repeat airings on sister network Encore. The series also drew the strongest

share of female viewership ever for a Starz original, with women making up

nearly 60% of the audience.

Future episodes of the 10-part White Queen will air on Saturdays at 9 p.m.