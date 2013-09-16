White House Taps Scripps Exec For CPB Board

The White House has said it intends to nominate Arroyo to be a member of the board of directors of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

CPB dispenses federal funding for noncommercial TV and radio.

Arroyo is senior VP of legal affairs for Scripps Networks Interactive, whose channels include HGTV, DIY Network, Food Network, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel and Great American Country. In 2012, he was named by the Imagen Foundation as one of the most influential Latinos in entertainment, the White House pointed out in announcing the nomination.

Arroyo will need Senate confirmation before assuming the post.