White Castle Slides Into MTV's'Skins'

Most product advertisers have

pulled out of MTV's controversial drama Skins, but this week fast-food chain White Castle slid in.

Nearly all of the other commercial

time in Monday's episode was occupied by movie trailers, video game ads, public

service announcements and promotions for other MTV Shows.

The Parents Television Council

called Skins, which depicts the sex and drug activities of a group of teens,

the most dangerous show for children ever to appear on television.

The show also gained notoriety

because executives at MTV and its parent company Viacom reportedly were

concerned that it might be violating child pornography laws because some cast

members were teenagers.

After its premiere episode,

several advertisers including Taco Bell, Subway, General Motors, H&R Block,

L'Oreal and Schick pulled out of the show. The product marketers that appeared

in subsequent episodes-Clearasil and Red Bull-haven't had a spot in the show in

weeks.

Boosted by having a new episode of

Jersey Shore as a lead-in, Skins premiered to 3.3 million viewers.

Ratings dropped off sharply but in the last few weeks have leveled off at just

over 1 million total viewers.

The final episode of Skins airs

this Monday.