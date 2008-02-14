When Women Rule the World to Lead Fox's Reality-Laden Summer Lineup

Fox announced its summer schedule Thursday, and it includes only one new program, bolstered by returning ratings-getters.

The only new series on the schedule is When Women Rule the World, which will put a group of women in charge of unsuspecting men. When Women Rule the World will debut Monday, June 2 at 8 p.m.

So You Think You Can Dance, the dance competition from the producers of American Idol, will debut Thursday, May 22 at 8 p.m., whiel cringe-inducing lie-detector show Moment of Truth will be back with new episodes beginning June 12.

Hell’s Kitchen, which will premiere in April, will run new episodes through the summer, as will Saturday-night staples Cops and Americas Most Wanted.