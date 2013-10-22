'When Calls the Heart' Tops Cable Movies for Week

Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart headed the cable movie pack on Saturday, scoring the highest ad-supported cable ratings for a movie during the week and the day.

The two-hour movie pilot debuted on Oct. 19 to a 1.7 household rating, putting the series second overall, and 3.2 million viewers.

The series, which is based on Janette Oke's Canadian West novels, is Hallmark's second original scripted program following Debbie Macomber's Cedar Cove.

When Calls the Heart stars Lori Loughlin and Maggie Grace and is scheduled to launch in January 2014.