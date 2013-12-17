Wheeler Names New Acting Head Of Legislative Affairs

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has tapped Sara Morris to be acting director of the FCC's office of legislative affairs, which takes the point on agency interaction with the Hill.

Morris is a former congressional affairs exec at the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications & Information Administration.

Current acting director Patrick Halley will be associate chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau.

At Commerce, Morris' focus included the DTV transition, spectrum reallocation, FirstNet and broadband stimulus. Her resume also includes a stint at the then House Telecommunications Subcommittee under Chair Ed Markey.

“Sara Morris comes to us with a wide range of government and private sector experience, coupled with telecommunications policy expertise. She is extraordinarily well positioned to forge strong relationships across government that will serve the public interest by advancing effective communications policy.”