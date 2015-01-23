Wheeler Hires Booker Chief of Staff

Louisa Terrell, most recently chief of staff to Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and former presidential advisor, has joined the FCC as advisor to chairman Tom Wheeler. Booker has been urging the FCC to preempt state laws limiting municipal broadband, something Wheeler has also advocated.

Terrell will be liaison with federal agencies.

“Louisa has a breadth of experience that will be invaluable as we move forward with our agenda, including prior positions in the Administration, technology companies, and on Capitol Hill," said Wheeler. "Louisa is a welcome addition to our staff and brings a wealth of talent and expertise to the team."

Terrell is also former counsel to then-Senator Joe Biden and was director of policy for Facebook. She also served in the White House as special assistant to the President for legislative affairs

In addition, the chairman announced that special assistant Sagar Doshi, formerly with Google, is leaving the office of the chairman.