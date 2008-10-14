'Wheel' Finds First $1 Million Winner

Michelle Loewenstein -- a 24-year-old newlywed and floral designer from Santa Monica, Calif. – is Wheel of Fortune’s first ever $1 million winner since the show introduced the “One Million Dollar Bonus Round” at the start of this season.

This season, Wheel of Fortune increased its top cash prize ten-fold since it started the $100,000 Bonus Round seven years ago. The show has since given away a $100,000 cash prize to 16 lucky winners.

Loewenstein is now the biggest money winner in the show's 26-year history. The Edison, N.J., native solved the Bonus Round puzzle —“Leaky Faucet” – on 08-08-08, a day she considers lucky.