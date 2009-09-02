WHBQ, WOFL Add Morning News

Fox O&O WHBQ is expanding Good Morning Memphis another hour, starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 7, while fellow Foxie WOFL Orlando debuts the 90-minute morning show Good Day at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 14.

WHBQ will air Good Morning from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting next week. The expanded show will take a closer look at the communities beyond Memphis proper, and will “utilize social media, such as Facebook, MySpace, Twitter, as well MyFoxMemphis.com,” to get viewers more involved in the program.

Ernie Freeman and Valerie Calhoun will co-anchor 9-10 a.m.

“The demand for the latest local news and information combined with the appeal of our experienced morning news team create an excellent opportunity to expand our news presence in the market,” said VP/General Manager John Koski.

WOFL VP/General Manager Stan Knott promises “news [viewers] can use about topics that relate to their daily lives” in Good Day. “Our cadre of smart, well-liked and engaging female anchors made the addition of Good Day a natural choice for our morning lineup.”

A number of Fox stations have some a.m. holes to fill after the cancellation of The Morning Show With Mike and Juliet.