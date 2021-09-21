What’s Premiering This Week (Sept. 20-Sept. 26)
‘Dear White People’ returns for final season; ‘Foundation’ launches on Apple Tv Plus
This week's launch of the broadcast networks' 2021-22 TV season hasn't deterred several cable networks and streaming services from debuting their own original series.
Netflix on Sept. 22 will premiere the fourth and final season of its dramedy series Dear White People. Justin Simien will return as showrunner and executive producer of the series along with Yvette Lee Bowser.
Apple TV Plus on Sept. 24 will debut Foundation, based on the Isaac Asimov sci-fi novel and executive produced by David S. Goyer.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Sept. 20-26 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Sept. 23 -- Code 404 (returning series) -- Peacock
Sept. 23 -- That Girl Lay Lay (comedy) -- Nickelodeon
Sept. 23 -- Creepshow (returning series) -- Shudder
Sept. 23 -- Doom Control (returning series) -- HBO Max
Sept. 24 -- Birds of Paradise (drama) -- Prime Video
Sept. 24 -- The Startling (movie) -- Netflix
Sept. 24 -- Blood & Water (drama) -- Netflix
Sept. 24 -- Goliath (returning series) -- Prime Video
Sept. 24 -- Midnight Mass (horror) -- Netflix
Sept. 26 -- BMF (drama) -- Starz
Sept. 26 -- Nuclear Family (documentary) -- HBO
