What’s Premiering This Week (May 24-May 31)
Disney Plus’ ‘Cruella,’ HBO Max's ‘Friends’ reunion highlight holiday week show debuts
Cable networks and streaming services will look to end the month of May on a high note with several series and movie premieres leading into Memorial Day weekend.
Disney Plus will debut its highly anticipated movie Cruella, starring Emma Stone in the role of 101 Dalmatians antagonist Cruella de Vil in a prequel of the classic Disney film. Disney Plus subscribers will have to pay an additional $30 for the movie as part of the streaming service’s Premiere Access movie offering for movies that debut day and date with their theater premiere.
Read also: Disney Plus Premiere Access Gets 'Cruella,' 'Black Widow' Same Time as Theaters
Also slated for this week is the May 27 premiere of Friends: The Reunion special on HBO, which reunites the stars of the popular 1990’s sitcom -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- for a real-life, unscripted celebration of the show.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of May 24 to May 31 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
May 25 -- Mr. Inbetween (returning series) -- FX
Read also: Review: Mr. Inbetween on FX
May 26 -- The Bold Type (returning series) -- Freeform
May 27 -- Blue Miracle (movie) -- Netflix
May 27 -- Madagascar: A Little Wild (returning series) -- Peacock
May 27 -- Rugrats (animation) -- Paramount Plus
May 28 -- The Kominsky Method (returning series) -- Netflix
May 28 -- Lucifer (returning series) -- Netflix
May 28 -- Plan B (movie) -- Hulu
May 29 -- Oslo (movie) -- HBO Max
May 30 -- Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre (documentary) -- History
Read also: Programming Review: History's 'Tulsa Massacre' Spotlights a Forgotten Tragedy
May 31 -- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (reality series) -- National Geographic
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.