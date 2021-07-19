What’s Premiering This Week (July 19-July 25)

The second season premiere of Apple TV Plus’ Emmy-nominated sports comedy series Ted Lasso leads a light lineup of show premieres this week.

Ted Lasso’s sophomore campaign debuts July 23 and continues to follow the exploits of an American Football coach (played by Jason Sudeikis) hired to manage an English soccer team despite no experience in the sport. Ted Lasso was recently nominated for 20 Emmy nominations and an industry-leading 15 TCA Award nominations.

New series debuts include the July 21 premiere of Disney Plus’ Turner & Hooch, starring Josh Peck and adapted from the 1989 feature film of the same name starring Tom Hanks.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of July 19 to July 25 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

July 19: For Ball and Country (sports documentary) — Peacock

July 21: Behind the Attraction (reality) — Disney Plus

July 21: Sexy Beasts (reality) — Netflix

July 23: Masters of the Universe: Revelation (animation) — Netflix

July 23: Jolt (movie) — Prime Video

July 23: Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage (documentary) — HBO Max