What's Premiering This Week (February 22-27)

The debut of Killing Eve's fourth and final season highlights a busy week of show premieres.

BBC America's Emmy-winning series starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh debuts its final season on February 27. Laura Neal (Secret Diary of a Call Girl) will serve as lead writer and executive producer of Killing Eve's fourth season.

Netflix on February 25 will debut its original movie Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming, starring the prolific writer/producer as iconic character Mabel "Madea" Simmons. The movie marks the first film featuring Madea since the 2020 Madea Family Funeral.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of February 22 to February 27 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

February 23 – Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (documentary) – HBO

February 23 – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (animated comedy) – Disney Plus

February 23 – Snowfall (returning series) -- FX

February 24 – Hellbender (horror film) – Shudder

February 24 – Love, Tom (music) – Paramount Plus

February 24 – Wasteland (documentary) – Paramount Plus

February 25 – No Exit (movie) – Hulu

February 25 – Reno 911! (returning series) – The Roku Channel

February 25 – Vikings: Valhalla (drama) – Netflix

February 27 – Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (drama) – Showtime