What's Premiering This Week (February 22-27)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Tyler Perry's 'Madea' returns; 'Killing Eve' launches final season
The debut of Killing Eve's fourth and final season highlights a busy week of show premieres.
BBC America's Emmy-winning series starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh debuts its final season on February 27. Laura Neal (Secret Diary of a Call Girl) will serve as lead writer and executive producer of Killing Eve's fourth season.
Netflix on February 25 will debut its original movie Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming, starring the prolific writer/producer as iconic character Mabel "Madea" Simmons. The movie marks the first film featuring Madea since the 2020 Madea Family Funeral.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of February 22 to February 27 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
February 23 – Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (documentary) – HBO
February 23 – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (animated comedy) – Disney Plus
Also: Content Spotlight: Tommy Davidson Returns as Oscar Proud in 'The Proud Family' Reboot
February 23 – Snowfall (returning series) -- FX
February 24 – Hellbender (horror film) – Shudder
February 24 – Love, Tom (music) – Paramount Plus
February 24 – Wasteland (documentary) – Paramount Plus
February 25 – No Exit (movie) – Hulu
February 25 – Reno 911! (returning series) – The Roku Channel
February 25 – Vikings: Valhalla (drama) – Netflix
February 27 – Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (drama) – Showtime
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.