Netflix Marks Madea's Return in Trailer for "Tyler Perry's Madea's Homecoming'

Tyler Perry's iconic character Madea makes her return to the screen in a trailer for Netflix's original movie Tyler Perry's Madea's Homecoming debuting Feb. 25.

The movie stars Perry as Mabel "Madea" Simmons, marking the 12th film the producer/director has played the popular character, and the first time since the 2020 film Madea Family Funeral. Perry in 2019 said he would retire the Madea character after Family Funeral, but announced production on the Netflix film in June 0f 2021.

In the movie, Madea prepares to welcome her family who have all come into town to celebrate her Great-Grandson’s graduation from college, when some hidden secrets threaten to destroy the joyous family homecoming, according to Netflix.

Tyler Perry Studios President of Production and Development Michelle Snead will executive produce A Madea Homecoming along with Perry, who also serves as writer and director of the film.