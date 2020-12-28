What’s Premiering This Week (Dec. 28-Jan. 3)

A new season of VH1's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' will debut on New Year's Day

Cable networks and streaming services will ring in the new year with several Emmy-winning and nominated returning series.

On New Year’s Day VH1 will bring back its 2020 Emmy-winning competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race for a 13th season, while Emmy-nominated series Cobra Kai will make its third-season debut on Netflix. The first two seasons of the drama series, based off of The Karate Kid movie franchise, streamed on YouTube.

Also Read: Season 13 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ on VH1 New Year’s Day

History's Vikings series will shift to Prime Video for the drama series' 10 episodes on Dec. 30.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Gets Final Ten Episodes of ‘Vikings’ First

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Dec. 28 to Jan. 3 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Dec. 30 -- Yearly Departed (comedy) -- Prime Video

Dec. 31 -- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (returning series) -- Netflix

Jan. 1 -- Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (special) -- BBC America

Jan. 1 -- Insomnia (sci-fi) -- Crackle

Jan. 3 -- The Watch (sci-fi/comedy) -- BBC America