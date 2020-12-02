Amazon Prime Gets Final Ten Episodes of ‘Vikings’ First

Amazon Prime will stream the final 10 episodes of drama Vikings starting Dec. 30. The series has thus far premiered on History, and streamed on Amazon. The first 10 episodes of the series’ final season, Michael Hirst’s family saga showcasing the adventures of Nordic raiders and explorers in the Dark Ages, aired earlier this year.

“Prime Video has already delighted Prime members with all five and a half seasons of Vikings,” said Brad Beale, VP of worldwide content licensing for Prime Video. “On Dec. 30, Prime members in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Austria and Ireland will be the first to learn the fates of the beloved characters as the epic drama concludes in the final ten episodes.”

History, which has shifted its scripted original focus to limited series, will air the final ten episodes in 2021.

The first part of the sixth and final season concluded with an epic battle between the Rus and Vikings where brother fought brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) fighting for his homeland alongside King Harald (Peter Franzen) against Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) now fighting with the Rus forces in an attempt to gain control of Norway. The battle ends in tragedy.

“Our monumental Vikings saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you’ve had a chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes,” said creator and executive producer Hirst. “Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them.”

The other executive producers are Morgan O’Sullivan of TM Productions, Sheila Hockin, John Weber of Take 5 Productions, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer and James Flynn.

Vikings is an Irish/Canadian co-production by TM Productions and Take 5 Productions, in association with Corus Entertainment. MGM Television distributes the show outside of Ireland and Canada.