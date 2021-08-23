What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 23-Aug. 29)
'American Horror Story: Double Feature,' 'Archer' lead week's notable debuts
FX Networks' returning series American Horror Story: Double Feature and Archer highlight a light week of original show premieres during the last full week of August.
The 10th season of the Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series debuts Aug. 25 and stars Sarah Paulson, Angelica Ross, Lily Rabe and Evan Peters. Episodes from American Horror Story: Double Feature will also stream the following day after premiering on FX.
Also returning this week is FXX’s animated series Archer for its 12th season on Aug. 25 and Apple TV Plus' drama series See for its second season on Aug. 27.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Aug. 23 to Aug. 29 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Aug. 25 -- Clickbait (thriller) -- Netflix
Aug. 25 -- The Program: Prison Detox (reality) -- Discovery Plus
Aug. 26 -- Lily Topples the World (documentary) -- Discovery Plus
Aug. 26 -- The Other Two (comedy) -- HBO Max
Aug. 27 -- Life After Lockup (returning series) -- WEtv
Aug. 27 -- Vacation Friends (comedy) -- Hulu
Aug. 29 -- 9/11: One Day In America (documentary) -- Nat Geo
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
