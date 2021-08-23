What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 23-Aug. 29)

FX Networks' returning series American Horror Story: Double Feature and Archer highlight a light week of original show premieres during the last full week of August.

The 10th season of the Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series debuts Aug. 25 and stars Sarah Paulson, Angelica Ross, Lily Rabe and Evan Peters. Episodes from American Horror Story: Double Feature will also stream the following day after premiering on FX.

Also returning this week is FXX’s animated series Archer for its 12th season on Aug. 25 and Apple TV Plus' drama series See for its second season on Aug. 27.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Aug. 23 to Aug. 29 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Aug. 25 -- Clickbait (thriller) -- Netflix

Aug. 25 -- The Program: Prison Detox (reality) -- Discovery Plus

Aug. 26 -- Lily Topples the World (documentary) -- Discovery Plus

Aug. 26 -- The Other Two (comedy) -- HBO Max

Aug. 27 -- Life After Lockup (returning series) -- WEtv

Aug. 27 -- Vacation Friends (comedy) -- Hulu

Aug. 29 -- 9/11: One Day In America (documentary) -- Nat Geo